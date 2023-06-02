These King County Metro routes are canceled between June 12 and 16

The agency said fleet availability and staffing is a challenge in providing service for all of its current routes.

SEATTLE — Six King County Metro routes will be suspended between June 12 and June 16, and other individual weekday trips will be canceled between June 12 and Sept. 1 as the transit agency faces challenges with staffing and fleet availability.

In a message posted to its website, King County Metro said maintenance crews are working to repair buses and return them to service, and the agency is working with vendors to address supply chain challenges.

The company said it's actively recruiting, training and promoting operators in order to address workforce availability challenges impacting service.

Routes 16, 232, 237, 301, 304 and 320 will be suspended between June 12 and June 16. The agency plans to update riders if certain routes will remain suspended for additional weeks.

Individual weekday trips have also been removed from some routes. Check King County Metro's website for a list of individual trips, times and start places.

Riders are encouraged to sign up for transit alerts and use real-time tracking tools to see which routes and services are operating.

Here's a list of alternative travel options for routes that have been canceled between June 12 and 16:

Route 16

Along Greenwood Avenue North and/or Phinney Avenue North, use Route 5 to/from downtown Seattle.

Route 232

Use Route 224 between Duvall and Redmond Transit Center. Parking is available at Duvall Park & Ride.

Use RapidRide B Line between Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Technology Station, and Bellevue Transit Center. Parking is available at Redmond Transit Center.

Route 237

In Woodinville, use Route 231 to/from Kirkland Transit Center and transfer to/from Route 250 to/from Bellevue, or use Route 311 and ST Express 532 or ST Express Route 535 or Route 342 with a transfer at Northeast 128th Street.

At Woodinville Park & Ride, use Routes ST Express Route 522 and ST Express Route 535 with a transfer at UW Bothell / Cascadia College to travel to/from Bellevue.

At Brickyard Park & Ride use ST Express Route 535 to/from Bellevue. Parking is available at Brickyard Park & Ride.

At Northeast 128th Street, use ST Express Route 532 or ST Express Route 535. Parking is available Kingsgate Park & Ride.

Route 301

Between Shoreline and Northgate, use Routes 346 or 348.

Parking is available at Aurora Village Transit Center and Shoreline Park & Ride.

Route 304

Between Shoreline and Northgate, use Routes 331, 345 or 348. Parking is available at Shoreline Park & Ride.

Route 320