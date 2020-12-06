11-year-old Mercer Island girl leads Zoom exercise classes during quarantine

An 11-year-old Mercer Island gymnastics whiz kid is helping people stay fit on Zoom during quarantine.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — When the novel coronavirus quarantine began back in late-March, an 11-year-old girl from Mercer Island started to think, what if everybody else was missing exercise as much as she was?

So, Rainey Rosenwald decided to do something about it and has built up quite the following in the process.

The fifth-grader at Island Park Elementary School decided to start leading weekly Zoom workout sessions. At first, the workout sessions started with only family and friends, but the sessions soon grew.

As gymnastics whiz-kid, Rainey now averages about 15 participants per session and said she once had about 40 people following her lead. Rainey’s gymnastics ability and peppy personality made her a perfect workout leader.