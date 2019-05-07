MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — When the city of Mercer Island canceled its annual summer festival, neighbors came together to save it by organizing their own Independence Day picnic.

The city canceled its annual July festival, held in the days after the Fourth, due to budget cuts.

“It saddened a lot of people,” said Tinya Anderson, who lives in Mercer Island and is active on Nextdoor, a community social media site.

A few weeks ago, Anderson and others were chatting on Nextdoor about the celebration cancelation and decided that shouldn’t stop them from organizing their own picnic at Mercerdale Park, open to all.

“It was really a team effort, and we all had the same goal in mind, to provide something for our community, and we each brought something to the table,” Anderson said.

Kirk Robinson, another picnic organizer, brought DJ equipment and speakers. Other families brought games. Anderson made sure the community knew about their grassroots event, and just like that, they saved their summer gathering.

“I think it's awesome. I think that’s the community I grew up in,” Robinson said.

They say they aren't finished. They heard the city wouldn't be decorating a large evergreen tree at the park for Christmas anymore.

“The friends of Mercer Island are going to step in, and we are going to light that tree for our community,” Anderson said.

“Through all the different political turmoil that we've had in the last couple of years, there's been a lot of separation and divide, and I think this is an awesome time to just come together as a community and not be divided, and do nothing but just celebrate the Fourth,” Robinson said.