MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — A search is underway for two suspects involved in a home invasion robbery. It happened around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 20 near Southeast 40th Street and Gallegher Hill Road.

According to Mercer Island Police, the suspects were armed when they broke in through a back door, demanded cash, and tied up two adult victims. Two children inside the house slept through the home invasion.

Tiziano Recchi lives in the neighborhood where it happened.

"Going in at night and tying people up, and getting stuff with kids in the home. I mean that's sick," said Recchi. "It is pretty scary, actually."

Mercer Island Police Services Commander Jeff Magnan says the couple was threatened and told to not call police.

"One of the suspects has a gun, and at that point, the victims did what they needed to do which was protect their kids and were cooperative with the people who entered their house illegally," said Commander Magnan.

The suspects fled and the couple had to cut themselves free. The 911 call came in around 1:30 in the morning about the two masked men in hoodies who allegedly stole some watches and money.

"What is disturbing in all of this is it is not really a high amount," said Commander Magnan. "When you think about the type of crime this is, the threats that were made, the fact that a weapon was used, they invaded someone else’s home, there were kids present, it is all of those things that really disturb us as law enforcement officers as we investigate."

Police say the victims were not hurt.

"We haven't really figured out why they were targeted, or if it was just a crime of opportunity. They picked the house. We are just not sure at this point," Commander Magnan said.

Police searched the area, using a K-9 Officer from the City of Kirkland, but the suspects were not located.