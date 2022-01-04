Mercer Island High School marching band to perform in 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The school revealed the band would be performing in the world-famous parade Friday morning.

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Members of the Mercer High School marching band were treated to the surprise of a lifetime Friday morning when the school announced they would be performing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2023.

The school’s nearly 300-member band program is the largest in the state, involving nearly 25% of the student body.

The full band performs at every one of the school’s home football games and the Homecoming Parade in the fall.

The band has also performed at other major events, including The Tournament of Roses, Seattle Seahawks half-time shows and the London New Year's Parade.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be yet another national stage for the young musicians.

A spokesperson for the parade told the band members that they were chosen after a nationwide search for the best marching bands in the country.

"I am very excited," said alto saxophone player Moa Valentin." I think it's going to be an amazing experience for all of us, especially the seventh and eighth graders who are coming into high school in a few years."

The parade itself is a U.S. staple, occurring on the morning of Thanksgiving through the streets of Manhattan in New York City, marked by the massive balloons depicting characters from pop culture.