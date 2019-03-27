A memorial for fallen Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson will be held at Central Washington University on Thursday.

Thompson was killed in a shootout with a suspect following a pursuit on March 19. The suspect was also shot and died at the hospital. Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was also wounded in the shooting but is now recovering at home.

The sheriff's office is organizing the memorial for Thompson, who served as a Kittitas County patrol deputy since 2013. Thompson is a 14-year veteran of law enforcement, survived by his wife and three children.

Thompson's memorial service will be held at the Nicholson Pavilion on the CWU campus in Ellensburg at 2 p.m. It is open to the public.

A procession will precede the memorial, beginning at the funeral home. It will travel on Vantage Highway/University Way, turn north on Alder Street, turn west on East 18th Avenue, south on Walnut Street, and end at Nicholson Pavilion on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.

CWU expects about 3,000 people to attend the memorial, including local and regional members of law enforcement.

The public is invited to share memories and condolences in a community journal inside the Kittitas County Courthouse. The journal will be available through 5 p.m. Friday, March 29, at 205 W 5th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Memorial funds have been established for the families of Thompson and Chavez at US Bank.

How to attend and watch

Attendees can park in lots at Wildcat Farm on East 14th Avenue, at Mercer Creek Church, and at the fairgrounds, where a shuttle will be provided to the memorial venue. Several parking lots and roads near CWU will be closed on the day of the service, including Dean Nicholson Boulevard, the parking lot south of Nicholson Pavilion, the Brooks Library parking lot, and the parking lot north of the Psychology Building.

Overflow seating will be at the CWU Field House.

Watch the procession and memorial on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app, and the KING 5 Facebook and YouTube pages.