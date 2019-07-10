ISSAQUAH, Wash — Friends and family of Lucas Beirer celebrated the 16-year-old’s life Saturday during a memorial service at Faith United Methodist Church.

Lucas is one of two Skyline High School students who died from accidental fentanyl overdoses in recent weeks.

Lucas was described as a funny, energetic kid who rarely cared what other thought of him.

“I never saw someone until Lucas wore a bucket hat to homecoming,” said Lucas’ brother Nicola. “I’ll never forget, because that day he went to homecoming, that was the last time I saw him.”

He played on the school’s football team, and his mother said he scored well on his ACTs and was headed towards a bright future.

“He was just a big teddy-bear. He was thoughtful and generous to his friends,” said Lucas ' mother, Olga.

RELATED: Eastside counselor warns of 'extreme risk' of teen opiate addiction

Lucas died Sept. 30, and Thomas Beatty, 16, died in August. A third teen, Ballard High School student Gabriel Lilienthal, also recently died from a fentanyl overdose.

Police believe what the teens thought they were taking was Oxycodone, according to the King County Sheriff's Office. However, the sheriff's office believes the teens took counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, which is a potent synthetic opioid.

“Lucas believed he could stop taking drugs at anytime, and he told many of you that it is okay. He is in control,” said Olga.

RELATED: Victims gain a voice to help guide Purdue Pharma bankruptcy

Olga said she’s trying to understand why this happened to her son and has a message for kids still using drugs.

“We hope that you will honor Lucas by stop using drugs…Life is precious, and you are precious to us. Friends, family please start these discussions today,” said Olga.