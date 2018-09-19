The Burien community plans to gather Friday afternoon for a memorial service recognizing Gabriela Reyes Dominquez, a mother killed by a stray bullet Wednesday while working at her Burien clinic.

Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said the public is invited to the service at 1 p.m. in White Center. The service will be held at the Holy Family Roman Catholic Church at 9622 20th Avenue SW.

Friends, co-workers, and loved ones held a candlelight vigil Thursday night for Dominguez at the chiropractic clinic where she worked.

She was remembered as a thoughtful and caring colleague, family woman, and friend to all.

With candles, flowers, and tears, loved ones described 51-year-old Dominguez as a pillar of the Burien community. Vianeth Villasenor said she was someone who would invite the homeless inside on a cold day, serve them tea or give them a jacket.

"She was like our mom," Lesley Delgadillo said through tears. "She had three boys... four grandkids, a newborn grandkid."

Delgadillo says the fact the shooting was gang-related, makes the loss of her friend even tougher to bear. "This is so stupid. Because all these people repping what? For what? Taking people like her that don't deserve to go. People that actually serve the community, people that have families that love them — this is too much."

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The vigil was held at the chiropractor and massage clinic where Dominguez worked for 18 years.

Mayor Jimmy Matta spoke there.

"To me, Gabriela is a pillar of our community," he said. "We lost a great leader. Let her death not be in vain, let her be an example of what we need to be - humble, strong, a rock -- be smiling."

Her family echoed that.

"This is a time to cry," said her son. "But there will be times when people need help, and just have your hearts open and help them."

Authorities arrested two 17-year-old gang members in connection to the shooting. No other suspects are being sought.

Matta said he doesn't think anyone has a good solution to violence, but he's glad to see the quick action by police for the sake of Burien residents.

"They want to make sure they can feel safe in the community," he said.

© 2018 KING