TACOMA, Wash. — A memorial service has been announced for a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy who was killed en route to a domestic violence call.

On Saturday around 3 a.m., deputies responded to a home on 113th Street S. for reports that a man had assaulted his developmentally-disabled 6-year-old sister.

Shortly after arriving at the residence, the two responding deputies radioed that they were fighting with a suspect and needed backup. The sheriff’s department said the deputies believed the suspect was trying to access a shotgun that was in the house.

Deputy Dyson was responding to the scene when he lost control of his patrol car.

“It appears that he probably hit a mud puddle or hydroplaned, and the car left the roadway at probably the worst place possible,” said Pierce County Sheriff’s Detective Ed Troyer. “The car barrel-rolled, went airborne, and then landed and caught on fire.”

Dyson has served with the department since 2018.

He is survived by his pregnant wife and their 3-year-old son. Over the weekend, a memorial for the fallen deputy began growing outside his precinct.

A memorial service for Dyson will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30 at the Tacoma Dome. The service is open to the public.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office will release details on the procession route and service later this week.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department announced they would be establishing a fund to help support the family.

"This is a tremendously sad loss. Our Deputy was responding to help other Deputies in a dangerous domestic violence situation. It is another hard reminder of the dangers and difficulties our Deputies face," said Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor.

