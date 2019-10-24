Around 80 fire and police vehicles are expected to take part in a memorial procession for a Bothell firefighter Thursday morning.

Lieutenant Kirk Robinson passed away on October 4 after a 2-year-battle with cancer. He was a member of the Bothell Fire Department for 18 years.

The procession will begin in Bothell at Pop Keeney Stadium, located at 9809 NE 188th Street, just after 11 a.m. and end at Overlake Christian Church in Redmond.

The Bothell Fire Department said the procession will cause traffic delays. Drivers should prepare for road closures along the procession route from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The procession route for Lt. Kirk Dean Robinson.

City of Bothell

The motorcade will go south off Bothell Everett Highway, head east onto 185th past Station 42, then onto southbound I-405. The procession will exit I-405 at NE 124th Street to Willows Road and then arrive at Overlake Christian Church.

Community members are invited to line up along the route to honor Lt. Robinson.

The memorial service at Overlake Christian Church begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public. The church is located at 9900 Willows Road NE in Redmond.

The service will be live-streamed on the Bothell Fire Department Facebook page.

