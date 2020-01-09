Memorial grows for woman killed when deputy hit her parked car in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood

Friends remember Sarah Leyrer as a beloved lawyer who had a commitment and passion for making positive changes in the Seattle community.

SEATTLE — A memorial continues to grow for a woman who died when a King County Sheriff's deputy hit her parked car in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood on Saturday.

Initially, police said it appeared the deputy lost control of his vehicle while having a medical emergency. On Monday, the deputy's family confirmed he suffered a massive stroke before the collision.

The sidewalk near the crash scene has become a place to pay tribute to the victim, Sarah Leyrer, a lawyer and beloved friend to many.

Melissa Campos, who attended law school with Leyrer, is among those who stopped by the memorial.

"It is really nice to see this, kind of a community gathering in this sense," said Campos. "I think I am still processing it, how it happened. I just think she was just sitting there. She wasn't doing anything."

Leyrer was sitting in her car with her cat Yeller on Saturday afternoon, while Leyrer's partner was inside a pet store. Leyrer's parked car was struck from behind by Deputy Thomas with the King County Sheriff's Office. Leyrer and Yeller did not survive.

Deputy Thomas' family released the following statement on Monday:

"Doctors say my son suffered a massive stroke prior to the collision and he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Harborview.

My deepest condolences go out to the family of the woman who lost her life in this tragedy."

More condolences are coming in from Seattle University. Annette Clark, Dean of the School of Law, says Leyrer was an amazing person and lawyer.

"I think her legacy is one of optimism and hope," said Clark. "She had so much light in her. You know, she had passion for immigrants, for Spanish-speaking immigrants, for those individuals in our society who frequently don't have access to justice and the legal system."

On social media, Seattle City Council President Lorena Gonzalez wrote that she met Leyrer in law school, and that she had a "heart pure as gold," and she was "devoted to immigrant workers."

Campos, an immigration lawyer, agrees with Gonzalez.