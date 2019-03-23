A memorial for Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson will be held at Central Washington University on March 28. Thompson was killed in the line of duty on March 19.

The sheriff's office is organizing the Thompson, who served as a Kittitas County patrol deputy since 2013. Thompson is a 14-year veteran of law enforcement, survived by his wife and three children.

Thompson's memorial service will be held at the Nicholson Pavilion on the CWU campus in Ellensburg at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

Kittitas Police Officer Benito Chavez was wounded and is recovering at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Memorial funds have been established for the families of Thompson and Chavez at US Bank.

Stay tuned for details on how to attend and view the memorial service.