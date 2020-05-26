Memorial Day tribute in Sammamish part of 'Taps Across America'

Musicians young and old played the trumpet at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day for 'Taps Across America.'

Memorial Day may look a little different this year, but it sure sounded amazing.

A group called Taps for Veterans planned a national moment of remembrance called "Taps Across America." The goal was to have musicians of all ages play their trumpets, bugles, or other instruments at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day as a show of unity and tribute to America's heroes.

The simple idea had powerful results. Thousands of musicians joined the tribute, including a couple from Sammamish, Washington.

Fred and Lucy Zapf arrived at a soggy field just before 3 p.m. and serenaded their community with "Taps" and several other patriotic tunes.

Fred was in the renowned marching band at Ohio State. Lucy proudly waved the American flag while Fred performed on his trumpet.

“It’s for the veterans," Zapf said. "All the people fighting the wars that make the freedom we have today.”