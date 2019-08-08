BELLEVUE, Wash — Time in the car is often time we forget. But for Julie Aguila, Wednesday morning’s drive is one she will always remember.

“I just didn’t expect delivering on a freeway,” said Aguila, who delivered her daughter Wednesday morning on the side of I-405.

Baby Jade was ready to see the world and a drive from University Place to Overlake Medical Center was just too long.

“When she came out, she was crying already. Making her grand entrance,” said Aguila.

Jade was born just before 6:00 a.m., right at the start of the morning commute, with the help of Valley Com dispatchers over the phone.

“Anybody who was late to work, my apologies. The baby just wanted to come out, just blame it on her,” said Aguila.

Mom, dad, and baby Jade are all healthy and doing great after a crazy morning.

Aguila said she feels blessed and wanted to thank the doctors, dispatcher, and paramedics who helped along the way.

“I guess you can say worth the drive, somewhat, didn’t quite make it but that’s okay,” said Aguila.

