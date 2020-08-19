Mayor of Kent rescinds proposition that would hire police officers, raise property taxes

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and loss of city revenue, Mayor Dana Ralph decided to hold off on sending the proposition to the Kent City Council.

KENT, Wash. — As city budgets struggle to rebound after months of closures, Kent's mayor said she doesn't want the city's residents to foot the bill, at least for right now.

Mayor Dana Ralph dropped a plan for a ballot measure that would've hired more police officers.

Proposition A would've added 30 police officers and support staff. The measure also would have raised property taxes.

With the uncertainty of COVID-19 and loss of city revenue, Ralph decided to hold off on sending the proposition to the Kent City Council, taking it off the table to be referred to voters during the November General Election.

In a statement sent to KING 5, mayor's office spokesperson Bailey Stober said: "It has been made abundantly clear that COVID-19 isn't going away overnight and will have long term economic impact impacting thousands of Kent residents. While families are struggling to pay their bills and provide basic necessities, the Mayor didn't feel it was an appropriate time to ask for a property tax increase."

Kent Police Commander Bobby Hollis said he recognizes that now is not the time to push Proposition A through, and officers will remain focused on continuing to support their community.

"Yes, we were in need of these 30 officers, but we recognize with COVID and changing our community's needs that we have to reevaluate what our priorities are and we support what the Mayor is doing," said Hollis.

According to the mayor's office, not much will change. The police department has already been underfunded compared to similar cities and typically operates with 30-40 fewer police officers.