When it comes to extended periods of dry weather, Seattle just hit a record.

The city just had its driest five-month stretch on record. It was also the driest May through September on record for Sea-Tac.

Since May, there was only 2.04 inches of rain recorded at Sea-Tac.

There was nearly an inch less of rain recorded at Sea-Tac between May through September this year than in 2003, which held the previous record, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The average rainfall for May-September is 6.59 inches, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott.

But that dry stretch has come to an end.

Seattle wrapped up September about a degree above average with rainfall a little under half an inch below normal.

It is expected to rain through the first week of October.

Temperatures will likely cool off quickly as well, with the average high dropping 11 degrees over the next few weeks.

Our wettest month is November, which averages 6.57 inches of rain, according to Marriott.

"We can have some stretches of dry weather in the fall, though often they are accompanied by clouds and air stagnation as a high settles in over the state. The longest stretch of days without rain in October is 20 days, but in November it is only six days. Definitely the rainy season."

