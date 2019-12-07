Beachgoers with limited mobility can now enjoy the waves at Alki Beach.

The Seattle Parks and Recreation Department installed beach mats that allow people who use wheeled or mobility devices to roam over the sand and get into the water.

Kathryn Lister took her mom Wendy to Alki Beach and used the mats on Thursday afternoon.

“She was a little nervous at first, but thought it was a great thing to be able to experience the sand from the wheelchair,” Lister said.

Similar mats can be found at Seward Park, and installations are planned for Matthews Beach.

Seattle Parks and Rec