SEATTLE — A massive ship carrying four container cranes will sail through Puget Sound on Tuesday en route to Tacoma.

The Zhen Hua 31, which is a 771-foot long heavy-lift ship, left Port Angeles in the morning and is expected to be at Commencement Bay by late afternoon, according to the Northwest Seaport Alliance.

The ship is expected to remain at Commencement Bay for a day or two before delivering cranes to Husky Terminal at the northwest end of the Blair Waterway.

The cranes are among the largest in the world and are identical to the other four that arrived last year.

