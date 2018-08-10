A three-alarm fire burned a building near the historic Tumwater brewhouse early Monday morning.

Crews from Tumwater Fire were called to the scene at the former Olympia Brewery complex. They found the former brewery's main office building fully engulfed in flames.

The building was built in the 1960s.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

The brewhouse, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, has sat empty since the brewery shut down in 2003.

