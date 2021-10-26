Shelton corrections officer, sister plead not guilty to shooting conspiracy charges

The brother and sister pleaded not guilty Monday despite officers saying they had previously admitted to planning the shooting.

SHELTON, Wash. -- A Department of Corrections officer and his sister pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and false reporting charges Monday in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

The plea comes despite officers saying that they both allegedly admitted to planning the shooting, which involved the sister shooting her brother after he repeatedly asked her to.

The investigation began on Oct. 7 when officers with the Shelton Police Department responded to a shooting outside the Department of Corrections Office at N 4th Street and Alder Street.

At the scene, detectives learned that Community Corrections Officer Christopher Floe, 40, called 911 to report he’d been shot in the back by an unknown suspect, according to the probable cause documents.

During the investigation, detectives said inconsistencies began to show in Floe’s statement.

A week after the shooting, Floe allegedly admitted to detectives that he had talked his sister, 34-year-old Caroline Harris, into shooting him.

When detectives contacted Harris she confirmed that Floe had asked her to shoot him and gave her a firearm the day before the shooting.

Harris said Floe had asked her multiple times to shoot him, with requests beginning about a week prior to the shooting.

On Oct. 7, Harris drove to Floe’s work where he had told her there were no cameras. Detectives said that Harris told them she had “chickened out” at first and then drove her vehicle and parked it next to Floe’s.

He was there and told her where to shoot him. She used both hands and fired one round, striking Floe. The round went through Floe’s forearm, his lower back and exited through his abdomen before becoming lodged in his vehicle.

Harris then fled the scene, according to her arrest documents.

She was arrested and later charged with conspiring to commit an assault, conspiring to commit a drive-by shooting, second-degree assault and drive-by shooting.