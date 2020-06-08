WATCH LIVE: Mason County deputy injured while on search and rescue mission

A Mason County Sheriff's deputy suffered a "severe" head injury during an annual search and rescue operation and is being airlifted to a hospital.

According to Mason County Sheriff Chief Ryan Spurling, the deputy was part of a three-person search mission when the incident happened. The team goes out annually when the Skokomish River levels are low to look for missing people.

The team did find a body in the area of the High Steel Bridge on Thursday. When the crews tried to get to it by climbing down from the bridge, a rock broke loose and hit the deputy in the head causing him to fall, Spurling said.

The deputy is being airlifted to a hospital and is conscious, Spurling said, but further details about his condition are currently unknown.