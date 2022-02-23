Marysville warming center is one of a few welcoming pets

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — “It’s getting cold. My body’s getting cold,” said Patsy Stumbaugh. For more than two hours she was outside Generations Church holding on to her companion, a small dog named Buttercup, while she waited for one of Snohomish County’s warming centers to open.



“We keep each other warm pretty much,” said Stumbaugh about Buttercup.



Stumbaugh said for the first time in her life she's homeless. Wednesday night, the two plan to stay at the warming center at Generations Church in Marysville. It's one of the only spots in Snohomish County accepting pets.



“If someone can't bring their animal in, that's their family, and so they'd rather stay in the cold and take that risk rather than leaving their animal behind,” said Nathan Ray, who operates the warming center.



For Stumbaugh, getting to the shelters wasn’t easy. She said Wednesday morning she received cancer treatments in Smokey Point. From there, she and Buttercup had to walk miles to a resource center in Arlington that connected her with the warming center in Marysville. She said she was given the option to stay at a motel, but that meant leaving 18-year-old Buttercup behind.



“I couldn't do it. I don't have the heart to do that. Where am I going to put her anyway?” said Stumbaugh.