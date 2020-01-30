MARYSVILLE, Wash. — For most property owners across Snohomish County, the average 10.7% tax hike, or about $450 this year, isn't pleasant — but its doable.

For others, especially in Marysville, the increase is more than double that, and doubly hard to swallow.

"This hurts," said Marysville homeowner Terry Bockovich.

Her tax bill is $4,384.78 this year. It has increased by more than $1,000 since she and her husband bought their house just five years ago.

Marysville is seeing a 32% spike over last year, due mainly to a new tax for a voter-approved regional fire authority.

Add to that a recent 26% increase for state education funding through the McCleary Act, and the numbers start to hit home.

Bockovich said there will no family vacation this year, and less for necessities like health care and retirement.

"Who can absorb that? I don't know anyone who could just do that overnight," she said.

Snohomish County Assessor Linda Hjelle says it's important to remember most tax increases are voted on by the people.

"It's really about taking a couple of extra minutes to go online or call and ask a few questions," Hjelle said. "People need to make informed decisions."

Bockovich said she did make an informed decision. She dutifully voted in favor of the fire authority's tax increase. But given the rising cost of living in Western Washington, that may be the last time.

Bockovich only needs to look as far as her own mother for what can go wrong. She lost her home as taxes continued to rise and social security couldn't keep up.

"She ended up having to depend on siblings," said Bockovich. "I want to support schools and public safety, but I'm leaning on a more fiscally conservative way of thinking because this is not sustainable. People will lose their homes."

Snohomish County, itself, did not raise its general property tax.

Six cities actually saw their property taxes go down this year.