Marysville Pilchuck High School cafeteria scheduled for demolition

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville School District is taking steps to demolish the old Marysville Pilchuck High School cafeteria building this summer.
The process will include planning for a memorial to the teens killed in the cafeteria on Oct. 24, 2014. The cafeteria has been closed since the shooting. A new cafeteria opened for students in 2017.
The district said it will be a "community-led and funded process." A planning team will be formed later this spring.
Dr. David Schonfeld, a developmental behavior pediatrician and Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement, will facilitate the community-led committee.
Following the demolition of the building, the area will be covered in grass until the plans for a memorial are presented to the Board of Directors by the planning committee, according to the release.
The school district will provide an opportunity for individual or group visits to the site by those who wish to do so between April 12 and April 23.