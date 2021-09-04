Marysville Pilchuck High School cafeteria scheduled for demolition

The process will include planning for a memorial to honor the teens killed in the cafeteria on Oct. 24, 2014.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville School District is taking steps to demolish the old Marysville Pilchuck High School cafeteria building this summer.

The process will include planning for a memorial to the teens killed in the cafeteria on Oct. 24, 2014. The cafeteria has been closed since the shooting. A new cafeteria opened for students in 2017.

The district said it will be a "community-led and funded process." A planning team will be formed later this spring.

Dr. David Schonfeld, a developmental behavior pediatrician and Director of the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement, will facilitate the community-led committee.

Following the demolition of the building, the area will be covered in grass until the plans for a memorial are presented to the Board of Directors by the planning committee, according to the release.