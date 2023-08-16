Are you a barber looking to give back? Marysville nonprofit to give free back-to-school haircuts

Last year, Grove Church was able to give out 1,000 free backpacks stuffed with supplies. This year, their goal is 2,000.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A nonprofit in Marysville is looking for assistance at a back-to-school event for families in need.

The Grove Church is looking to provide free backpacks, school supplies, food, sports physicals and haircuts for anyone who needs them ahead of the upcoming school year.

"I thought 'What do kids need?' Well, they need backpacks for school," said Adrian Loffer, a youth pastor. "So we started slow, we did 250 bags, got rid of them in the first half an hour and realized this was a big need."

Last year, they were able to give away 1,000 backpacks and this year, the goal is 2,000.

The volunteers are preparing for thousands of guests and hope for more support from local barbers. Right now, 30 hairdressers are able to help and they are looking for more.

They are also in need of hygiene products like feminine care items, deodorant and shampoo to give out to kids.

There will also be a resource booth for teachers at this year's event.

"We'll have it set up like a little boutique and they can pick and choose what they need," said Outreach Lead Teresa Kerr.

The Grove Church's Back to School Bash is an event where all families can get free resources no matter their income level, their background, or religious affiliation, and get necessary items and resources needed to start the school year off strong.

Community partners like the Marysville Food Bank, local first responders and Ziply Fiber will also be at the event to inform the community about the resources they provide.