Marysville Community Food Bank's wish list is growing

Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said feeding the community is what they’ve been doing since 1974.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Marysville Community Food Bank is hoping for a little holiday magic this weekend as they prepare to kick off their annual “Holiday Toy Store.”

Executive Director Jim Beaudoin said feeding the community is what they’ve been doing since 1974.

“This time of the year we get to fill up people’s souls and that’s a part of our mission statement,” he said.

For more than 35 years, the Food Bank’s annual Holiday Toy Store has provided toys and smiles for children in need.

“It’s a big challenge right now and we do need people to step up,” Toy Store Committee President Michael Mulligan said. He’s also the former food bank director and said inflation has only added concerning shortages. “We are seeing more people come to the door and less money in our coffer."

Volunteers are sorting toy donations and preparing to host local kids in need next week.

“We want the kids to pick out the toys they want instead of us picking out their gifts,” Mulligan said.

Several storage units are being used for the collection process. With nearly 2,000 kids on the list, it’s a big push to deliver in time. Toys, books, coats and gloves are all in big demand. The Marysville Community Food Bank is also accepting financial donations and unwrapped gifts until next week when they will begin hosting the kids for their Holiday Toy Store appointments.

“For many families, the holidays are a time of uncertainty,” Beaudoin said. “Our hope is to alleviate some of that burden.”

The community effort gets a boost from Marysville Fire Department. Fire department spokesperson Christie Veley said she’s personally volunteered with the Toy Store for six years and knows how important the effort is for many families.

“A local 11-year-old named Grace McShane has been collecting money and toys for years and to see someone that young have such a giving heart is inspiring,” Veley said.

Grace said her latest donations were collected through social media.

“When I was four I was sick and had to go to Children's hospital and when I got out I saw a news story about how they needed toys for kids," Grace said. "The first year we only got a few toys but now it’s much bigger.”

The 11-year-old has collected more than $23,000.

“I got games, actions figures, makeup, nail polish and even hair stuff!” Grace said.