Popular Snohomish County public speaker raises awareness about the impacts of bullying

Preston Dwoskin says being a victim of bullying throughout his childhood motivated him to want to make a difference for the next generation of students.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Preston Dwoskin has a simple but sincere message for students, “Nobody deserves to be bullied and everyone has the ability to be a good friend.”

Dwoskin is a popular public speaker in Snohomish County where he attended school. He spoke to all 17 schools in the district before the pandemic.

His determination to speak about anti-bullying is based on his own childhood. Developmental delays and hearing aids were a source of mockery for Preston. He said being a victim of bullying throughout his childhood motivated him to want to make a difference for the next generation of students.

KING 5 featured Dwoskin in 2019 when he was speaking to students at his former elementary school in Marysville and compared a good friend to a superhero.

“My best friend saved my life and was there for me anytime day or night,” says Dwoskin.

His public speaking was halted during the COVID-19 school closures but Dwoskin didn’t give up his mission to combat bullying. He created an annual football “Buddy Bowl” where he is an official referee.

“I like to ref and make sure it’s fair and everyone is having fun,” says Dwoskin.

The mayor of Marysville even declared Dec. 11 as Buddy Bowl Day in the city.

This month Dwoskin was honored by the Kirkland-based organization Listen and Talk — specializing in listening and spoken language services for children who are deaf and hard of hearing. Dwoskin was one of their first students and continues to advocate for other kids. Dwoskin was presented with the Life Without Limits award for his decades of inspiration.

“There are no limits in my life, I can just go out and pursue my dreams,” Dwoskin said.

This weekend the Seattle Mariners will salute Dwoskin on the big screen as one of their Hometown All-Stars. The recipients are individuals who have distinguished themselves by selflessly working to improve the communities in which they live and serve. Dwoskin was nominated for his community service and dedication to improving the lives of children.

“I am so excited to get to go to the game and see myself on the big screen!” says Dwoskin.