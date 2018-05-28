Mary's Place has purchased a new location in Burien that can shelter up to 200 people per night. It will be the first permanent shelter for Mary's Place, which serves homeless women, children, and families.

The new shelter has private rooms, a commercial kitchen, large common areas, medical facilities, and parking. The center will also be home to Mary's Place Popsicle Place program that provides services for homeless families with medically complex or critically ill children.

The location is at the site of the former Lakeside Milam Recovery Center at 12845 Ambaum Blvd in Burien.

WATCH: Tour Mary's Place's new home

It was paid for through a partnership with Mark and Lisa Caputo of Mercer Island and Mary's Place. The property was bought for approximately $5 million, through a combination of a $1 million gift and an interest-free loan.

Marty Hartman, the Executive Director at Mary's Place says, "They reached out to us and said we want to learn what you are doing. We want to learn more about our neighbors. We see the crisis, but we want to be part of the solution."

WATCH: Marty Hartman on Mary's Place's new home

"We have the best job in the world," Hartman added. "You get to invite people in and help them find housing. There is hope. I don't want people to give up because that child outside needs you and it will take all of us."

Mary's Place says it currently operates ten locations that provide 650 beds each night. Those locations are on loan from King County, the City of Seattle, and Amazon.

For the new location in Burien, Mary's Place says it is in need of twin sheets and blankets, pillowcases, and towels.

WATCH: Mary's Place, Amazon react to homeless shelter initiative

