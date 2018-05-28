Mary's Place, a shelter service for the homeless, has purchased a new location in Burien that it says will shelter up to 200 people per night. It will be Mary's Place's first permanent shelter.

The location at the former Lakeside Milam Recovery Center at 12845 Ambaum Blvd near Salmon Creek Ravine Park. The new shelter has private rooms, a commercial kitchen, large common areas, medical facilities, and parking. The center will also become home to Mary's Place Popsicle Place program that provides services for homeless families with medically complex or critically ill children.

The new shelter was paid for through a partnership with Mark and Lisa Caputo of Mercer Island and Mary's Place. The property was bought for approximately $5 million, through a combination of a $1 million gift and an interest-free loan.

Mary's Place says it currently operates ten locations that provide 650 beds each night. Those locations are on loan from King County, the City of Seattle, and Amazon.

