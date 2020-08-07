Mary Kay Letourneau dies at 58

The former Burien teacher served time in jail for raping a 12-year-old student. She later married that student, Vili Fualaau. Letourneau died of cancer.

Mary Kay Letourneau, who received national infamy after being convicted of raping her student and then later marrying him, has died at age 58, her attorney confirmed to KING 5 news.

Letourneau died of stage 4 cancer, said her attorney David Gerke, who represented her on the case.

In 1996, Letourneau, a sixth-grade teacher at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, was caught having sexual relations with Vili Fualaau, who was her student. Fualaau was 12-years-old at the time.

The two got married in 2005 just after Letourneau was released from a seven-year prison sentence for having sex with a minor. Fualaau filed for separation in 2017, and the divorce was finalized last year.

The couple had two children together, and Letourneau had children from a previous marriage.