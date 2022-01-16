Where to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day across Puget Sound

Honor the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at various in-person and virtual events in the Puget Sound region.

SEATTLE — Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at events across the Puget Sound region on Jan. 17.

The pandemic has forced many events honoring King to be virtual this year, although some in-person rallies and volunteer opportunities are taking place.

Below is a round-up of events across the Puget Sound region.

Seattle MLK Coalition march and rally in Seattle

The annual event will include a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic, hygiene supply drive for Black-led social service agencies in the Central District and African American civil rights book and soccer ball giveaway for kids. The rally will be at 11 a.m., and the march will be at 12:30 p.m.

Garfield High School parking lot, 400 23rd Ave, Seattle. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Food Lifeline day of service

Volunteer at Food Lifeline's Hunger Solution Center in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Dozens of groups are expected to sort and repack produce, dairy and pantry staples to be distributed to more than 350 food banks, shelters and community meal programs that Food Lifeline serves.

Food Lifeline's Hunger Solution Center, 815 South 96th Street, Seattle. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

"Hope & Healing" celebration in Tacoma

Tacoma's annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will be virtual and highlight the present and future impact of King's work in our community. It will feature local performers and speakers who work to bring equity to the community.

Watch on TV Tacoma and on Facebook on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m.

Bellevue's MLK virtual health fair

The City of Bellevue is hosting a virtual health fair that will share community support resources, showcase businesses owned by people of color and feature speakers and musical performances. The event will be held Jan. 17 on Zoom from 10-11:30 a.m. Register to attend on EventBrite.

Seattle Colleges Martin Luther King Jr. virtual event

Seattle Colleges will produce its 49th annual community celebration virtually. The program will be available online on Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. The video will include a talk from Dr. T. Elon Dancy, chair and director of the Center for Urban Education in the School of Education at the University of Pittsburgh, on improving the outcomes of Black and Brown male students in higher education.

Northwest African American Museum virtual events

The Northwest African American Museum will hold a virtual event featuring poet Nikki Giovanni as the keynote speaker and musical performances of songs of the civil rights movement. The program will be held Jan. 17 from 2-4:30 p.m. and will rerun from 6-8:30 p.m.

The museum will also host a virtual children's storytime at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Register for both events on EventBrite.

Washington State Historical Society virtual events, free museum admission

The Washington State Historical Society put together an online exhibit honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Washington D.C. in 1961. Users can also watch a video of Living Voices performing “The Right To Dream.”

The History Museum in Tacoma is also free on Jan. 17 in honor of the holiday.

"MLK/FBI" screening in Port Townsend

The Rose Theatre in Port Townsend will offer a free screening of "MLK/FBI," a documentary that examines FBI surveillance of Martin Luther King Jr. and how it impacted his activism. Reserve tickets for the 1 p.m. screening online.