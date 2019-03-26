SEATTLE — A planned closure of the Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge near Seattle's Colman Dock was canceled Wednesday.

The bridge was expected to close this weekend for viaduct demolition work, but contractors with Kiewit decided to postpone demolition of that section of roadway until summer, according to Laura Newborn, spokesperson for the viaduct replacement project.

Crews will leave the section of the viaduct above and adjacent to the bridge untouched and will instead continue demolishing the viaduct north of the bridge.

Marion Street closed Tuesday morning between Alaskan Way and Western Avenue for demolition work and will reopen next week. Officials said vehicles using the Marion Street exit to leave Colman Dock will need to turn north or south along Alaskan Way during the closure.

There is a temporary pedestrian bridge on Columbia Street and Western Avenue currently under construction, which will be connected to a portion of the ferry terminal at Colman Dock this summer. After its connected, the Marion Street pedestrian bridge will be torn down. A permanent replacement pedestrian bridge is planned to open in 2023.

