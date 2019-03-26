SEATTLE — Marion Street and the Marion Street Pedestrian Bridge near Seattle’s Colman Dock will close for safety reasons this week as crews demolish sections of the Alaskan Way Viaduct.

Marion Street closed Tuesday morning between Alaskan Way and Western Avenue and reopen Tuesday, April 2. Officials said vehicles using the Marion Street exit to leave Colman Dock will need to turn north or south along Alaskan Way during the closure.

The pedestrian bridge will close Saturday morning and reopen Sunday night. Parts of the viaduct deck above the pedestrian bridge will be removed, but the girders and columns will be left in place.

RELATED: Drone footage captures birds-eye view of viaduct demolition

While the bridge is closed, the contractor Kiewit will operate a free, ADA-accessible shuttle for anyone to use. The shuttle will run every 20-30 minutes from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. There will be one stop at Colman Dock on the west side between Alaskan Way north and Marion Street, and another stop at First Avenue on the east side, between Marion and Columbia Streets.

Pedestrians can also walk on Madison and Columbia streets and use the stairs at Western Avenue. The elevator at Post Avenue will also be open.

There is a temporary pedestrian bridge on Columbia Street and Western Avenue currently under construction, which will be connected to a portion of the ferry terminal at Colman Dock this summer. After its connected, the Marion Street pedestrian bridge will be torn down. A permanent replacement pedestrian bridge is planned to open in 2023.

Watch demolition on our viaduct cam below, which updates every five minutes. App users, click here.