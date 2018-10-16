In American-themed shoes, Seattle Mariners star Nelson Cruz announced on Instagram Monday that he'd become a U.S. citizen.

His post reads in both English and Spanish, "Mission accomplished. Next stop: Registering to vote."

Born in the Dominican Republic, Cruz has played in the MLB since 2005 and played for the Mariners for the past four seasons.

Cruz's announcement comes just weeks after his teammate Félix Hernández passed his own citizenship test. He was among 74 people from 36 countries who became naturalized U.S. citizens during a ceremony in downtown Seattle.

