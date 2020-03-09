Mariners' Marco Gonzales pitches in to raise money for rare neurological disease

The Mariners pitcher and his wife Monica are working with Blazing Bagels to raise funds for groups advocating for people with multiple system atrophy (MSA).

SEATTLE — Mariners Pitcher Marco Gonzales isn’t satisfied with his complete-game performance this week.

His efforts off the field are just as important. He and his wife Monica have been actively involved in fundraising for multiple causes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the month of September the Gonzaleses are leading the charge in raising awareness and funding to boost research for a rare, degenerative neurological disorder called Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

MSA shares many symptoms with Parkinson’s Disease.

Common symptoms of MSA include slower movement, rigid muscles and poor balance. The disease progresses gradually and there is no cure in sight.

That’s why the Gonzaleses have teamed with Blazing Bagels to create signature “Mr. & Mrs. Bulldog” sandwiches that benefit the Defeat MSA Alliance, a nonprofit charity.

The cause is personal. Monica Gonzales' mother was diagnosed with MSA in 2016.

“MSA is a devastating disease that desperately needs funding for a better future. With no cure or effective treatment, families are left with very few resources after diagnosis," Monica Gonzales said. "Through our family’s personal experience with MSA, our eyes have been opened to the significant need to work towards a cure.”