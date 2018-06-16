At the ballpark, the excitement is building. Seattle Mariners are off to their best start in 15 years.

Across from Safeco Field, on the patio at Henry's Tavern, a fan shouted, "It's Mariners fever right now."

The Mariners are on a roll, and Aron Byrd, who sells peanuts and Cracker Jacks outside of every home game, says the party keeps getting bigger.

"They're winning. And everybody is coming out now," said Byrd.

"A lot of folks are jumping on the bandwagon," said longtime fan, Al Sanders.

In the crowd Friday night were some of the Mariners' faithful who have been there for the good times and the bad.

"We have been through thick and thin with them, and we are excited to finally see them come through and have a great season," said Jack Heaps who brought his young son, Jackson. "It is fun to keep those family traditions alive."

Alvin Sanders decided he wanted to go the distance for his team.

"I grew up in Seattle but I live in Vancouver BC. I'm down here tonight to see this game, and I wouldn't have done that last year," he said.

Even Leigh Weaver, a Red Sox fan from Forest Grove, Oregon, is impressed.

"I think it is really good for the West Coast to be doing something fantastic, and we got the Mariners to do that for us," said Weaver.

"We still have to hold our breath for a minute cause they've done this well before," said Sanders with a chuckle.

As the series with the Red Sox continues, Mariners' fans are anxious to see what their team does next.

