Margaret Larson announces retirement from KING 5

Beloved journalist and host of New Day Northwest to sign-off on Thursday, July 30.

KING 5 will say goodbye to New Day Northwest host Margaret Larson on Thursday, July 30, marking the close of ten years hosting the show and more than 35 years of work in television. Her contributions to broadcast journalism and nonprofits have resonated around the globe, but her work in our region and on New Day Northwest have left a lifelong impression on our community.

“It's been fun and rewarding to be with you on New Day Northwest since its very beginning, just a little more than ten years ago, bringing you what I hope have been positive, informative, and helpful segments. And now it's time for a new chapter for me, as I announce my retirement today,” said Larson when the news was announced. “It's been such a remarkable decade with the best coworkers and crew you could ever ask for. I'll be here on New Day through the end of the month, and then the show will be in great new hands and will still be right here at 11 a.m. on weekdays. Thanks everyone for watching through the years.”

Larson retires after decades of work as a broadcast journalist and contributor to the nonprofit world. As the host of New Day Northwest, the only local daytime talk show in Washington, Larson has connected with viewers, local businesses and nonprofits for more than a decade with her naturally inquisitive and thoughtful demeanor. A self-described “news nerd,” Larson’s impressive 35-year journalism career includes her work at NBC News as a foreign correspondent based in London, news anchor for the TODAY show and Dateline NBC reporter, and years as a reporter and anchor at KING 5. Her nonprofit work is just as inspiring and includes extensive collaboration with Refugees Northwest and international nonprofits such as World Vision, Mercy Corps, PATH and Global Partnerships.

Between her journalism and nonprofit work, Larson has visited over 60 countries, reported from combat zones, worked along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, jumped out of an airplane, dodged crocodiles in Africa, interviewed presidents and witnessed countless ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Her award-winning career includes four Emmys, two national Clarion awards, three Telly awards and a national Society of Professional Journalists award, alongside multiple awards for her humanitarian work. Larson’s recognized passion for storytelling and helping others are just a few of the many reasons New Day Northwest has thrived and resonated with the community.

“From the day we launched New Day Northwest just over 10 years ago, Margaret Larson has shown us what it really means to show up for our audience. Her thoughtful dedication to putting out an outstanding show every day has made New Day the best show in its class across the company and in our region,” said director of local programming Lindsay Sieverkropp, when asked about Larson’s legacy. “Margaret has been a tremendous mentor, colleague, and dear friend to so many of us at the station. We will miss her dearly but are excited for her to begin this new chapter in her life.”

Added KING 5 president and general manager, Jim Rose, “Beyond being grateful for Margaret and her high caliber journalism, I will miss my conversations with her. She is one of the most well informed and empathetic people I have known.”

Larson leaves big shoes to fill, but her outstanding work on New Day Northwest has positioned the show well for success in the future. The search for the next host will be a difficult task, made easier only by the legacy Larson has paved for the show, that so many would be honored to carry on.