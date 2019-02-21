Some Washington food assistance recipients will receive their benefits early next month, because February benefits were issued early during the federal government shutdown.

If you typically receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on or after the 11th of the month, your March benefits will be issued nine days early, according to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services. Recipients who get benefits on the 1st-10th of the month will receive benefits on their normal date.

This applies to recipients of the Washington Basic Food Program, the Washington Combined Application Project, the Food Assistance Program for Legal Immigrants, and Transitional Food Assistance.

The government shutdown earlier this year forced agencies to deposit February benefits on January 20. Recipients haven’t gotten another round of benefits since then.

April benefits will be delivered at their normal date, according to DSHS.