Maple Valley house fire sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The man was rescued from a second-story window by firefighters and airlifted to a Seattle hospital for treatment.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A house fire in Maple Valley sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening.

The man was rescued from the house through a second-story window by firefighters and airlifted to a Seattle area hospital. 

Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the house fire around 5:30 p.m. 

Flames could be seen coming through the roof in pictures and on SkyKING video. 

Multiple sections of the roof have collapsed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

