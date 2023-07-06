Maple Valley house fire sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A house fire in Maple Valley sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening.
The man was rescued from the house through a second-story window by firefighters and airlifted to a Seattle area hospital.
Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the house fire around 5:30 p.m.
Flames could be seen coming through the roof in pictures and on SkyKING video.
Multiple sections of the roof have collapsed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
