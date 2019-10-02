Puget Sound schools are slowly getting back on schedule after a series of snowstorms hammered the Northwest.
The state's largest district, Seattle Public Schools, will be on a two-hour delay Thursday, with school buses operating on snow routes.
Tacoma Public Schools will also be on a two-hour delay on Valentine's Day. Buses will be on normal routes, but there will be no out-of-district transportation. All AM preschools are canceled.
CHECK SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND DELAYS
Everett Public Schools will start two hours late Thursday and operate on bus snow routes. The district says there is no AM preschool or AM ECEAP. But after-school activities and athletics are back on schedule.
One of the hardest hit regions is up north near the Canadian border. Bellingham Public Schools will be closed again Thursday due to inclement weather. All school and district activities are also canceled.
RELATED: How do districts make up for all the missed school?
If you don't see your school district listed here, check their individual website and look for the academic calendar for the school year.
Students across Washington state have already had several snow days or early dismissal. Each district has its own policy for snow make-up days.
RELATED: How many snow days do Puget Sound schools have?
King County schools
Seattle School District:
The Seattle School District has three days designated as snow days during the 2018-19 school year. They are January 30, June 21 and June 24. If more snow days are called, the school district will have to negotiate with their labor partner, Seattle Education Association, to make up the lost days.
Lake Washington School District
The Lake Washington School District only has one make-up day built in to their calendar. The make-up day would be on May 28 this year. If more make-up days were needed, officials said more days could be added to the end of the school year, or teacher in-service days could be used.
Bellevue School District
There are two make-up days in the Bellevue School District's calendar
Highline School District
The Highline School District has five make-up days built in to their calendar. Make-up days are June 19, 20, 21, 24 and 25, which are all at the end of the school year.
Northshore School District
The communications director said that there are no make-up days scheduled for the Northshore School District. If they do have to close school because of snow, they commonly add days to the end of the school year.
Snohomish County schools
Everett School District
The school district has no make-up days built into the schedule, but would add days on to the end of the school year, according to their calendar
Whatcom County schools
Bellingham School District
The Bellingham School District has two make-up days scheduled for June 17 and 18, 2019 as part of their bargaining agreement with teachers. If more days are needed, they will look into other options to make up the missed days.
Kitsap County schools
South Kitsap School District
According to the school district's calendar
Bremerton School District
There are two days scheduled
Skagit County schools
Mount Vernon School District
If there are any snow days in the Mount Vernon School District, the calendar allows for three days to be added to the end of the school year on June 14. June 17-19 are reserved as make-up days.
Pierce County schools
Tacoma School District
The school originally had four snow days but the seven-day teacher strike made it necessary to rearrange the school calendar. There are two more make-up days remaining.
Puyallup School District
The Puyallup School District has two make-up days scheduled for May 28 and June 24. The school district has not said when the last day of school will be because of the potential for more snow days with the weekend's coming storm.
Thurston County schools
Olympia School District
There are no make-up days scheduled for the Olympia School District, but any days missed would be made up at the end of the school year according to their calendar.
North Thurston School District
According to the school district's calendar, there is one make-up day for snow closures scheduled for February 19
Mason County schools
Shelton School District
The Shelton School District has June 10-14 listed on their calendar