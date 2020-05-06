Mayor Woodards condemns death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma police custody

The family of Manuel Ellis is calling for the arrests of four Tacoma police officers involved and for the state attorney general to conduct an investigation

TACOMA, Wash. — An anonymous passerby’s cell phone video shows a Tacoma Police officer punching and aggressively restraining Manuel Ellis shortly before he died in handcuffs.

The officer can be heard twice saying,“Put your hands behind your back,” even as he appears to be on top of Ellis. The video was released by the racial justice organization Tacoma Action Collective.

Late Thursday, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards condemned Ellis' death at the hands of police.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office determined this week that Ellis’ death in March was a homicide and that his cause of death was a loss of oxygen due to physical restraint.

In a press conference, community organizers and civil rights leaders flanked the Ellis family as they demanded a prosecutorial investigation by the state attorney general.

Ellis’ mother, Marcia Carter, fought back tears as she recounted her last conversation with her son.

“Those were the last words I heard my son say to me: ‘I love you Mom. I love you Mom.’ And I can't hear that ever again. I won't be able to hear that,” she said.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the matter and planned to turn the case over to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s office by next week.

But James Bible, a civil rights attorney for the Ellis family, said the sheriff’s department’s involvement is “a natural conflict."

"These two jurisdictions work far too closely together,” he said.

Bible proposed that another agency handle the investigation and that the Washington State Attorney General’s office handle the prosecutorial investigation.

Brionna Aho, a spokesperson with the state Attorney General’s office said the office would only be allowed to take on the case at the behest of the Pierce County Prosecutor or Gov. Jay Inslee.

Manuel Ellis could be heard on scanner traffic March 3 saying “I can’t breathe” after Tacoma police handcuffed him at the intersection of 96th Ave and S. Ainsworth. Not long after, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Ed Troyer said Tacoma Police put Ellis in restraints after he banged on the window of a passing car and assaulted an officer.

“Our guys did a thorough job of investigating this,” Troyer said.

When asked about the newly-surfaced cell phone video, Troyer said he had not yet seen it, but encouraged the person who shot it to reach out to authorities.

The Sheriff’s Department released what appeared to be still shots from surveillance video of two cars that passed the scene the night of March 3 around 11:22 p.m. in hopes of identifying possible witnesses in the car.

Authorities are hoping to identify a woman in a dark-colored sedan and a driver possibly named “Deon” in a white vehicle. Detectives are also looking for the occupants of a silver sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.

The four Tacoma Police officers who were involved in the incident are Christopher Burbank, 34; Matthew Collins, 37; Masyih Ford, 28; and Timothy Rankine, 31. Police said two of the officers are white, one is black, and one is Asian.

The officers were initially placed on administrative leave after Ellis’ homicide, but later allowed to continue working. After the medical examiner’s results were released, the officers were again placed on administrative leave.

Ellis’ family said investigators had stonewalled the family over the past three months.

“If it wasn’t for me and Manny’s friends screaming at the top of lungs and George Floyd dying, this would’ve been swept under the rug,” Monet Carter-Mixon said.

Tacoma Police did not respond to requests for comment about the video.

In a statement, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards called for a "complete and independent investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis. Nothing less is acceptable, and I plan to discuss this further on Friday with the City Council."

Later Thursday, she made a public address on the new video, condemning the officers' actions, and saying she was "enraged, and angered, and disappointed."

Woodards said she would call for the investigation and the firing of the four officers and she would also call for the city to issue body cams for Tacoma police.

"It does take a video for so many people to believe the truth about systemic racism and its violent impact on black lives, on my life," she said.