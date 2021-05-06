Man and woman narrowly escape oncoming freight train at Deception Falls

The close call happened at Deception Falls just off Highway 2 Thursday morning. The incident remains under investigation.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A man and woman narrowly escaped a freight train on Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at Deception Falls in King County, between Stevens Pass and Skykomish.

Deception Falls is a popular hiking area along Highway 2.

A man and woman had reportedly grabbed some coffee and walked to the train trestle about 50-feet above Deception Creek.

What happened next remains under investigation.

What is clear is there was an encounter with an eastbound freight train -- one of 20 trains that run on that line every day.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police are investigating the incident.

Police would not say, as of Thursday afternoon, if the train hit the two or if they were hurt getting out of its way.

Either way, they were not critically injured and were able to drive themselves about 45 miles to EvergreenHealth hospital in Monroe.

Railroad authorities plead with people to always stay off the tracks, no matter how scenic the view.

It is against the law and can cost you a fine of up to $1,000. It can also cost you your life.