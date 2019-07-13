A man holding and threatening to kill an 18-month-old child was shot and killed by Kirkland police Saturday morning.

According to Kirkland Police Sergeant Rob Saloum, officers responded to a wooded area in the 12200 block of Northeast 116th Street around 6:25 a.m.

Officers began talking to the man, but Saloum said the man became escalated and was shot by an officer. The man died at the scene.

Saloum said the child and the officers involved were not injured.

The child’s mother was on scene and speaking to police.