Man struck, killed by Seattle Center monorail

Security footage showed the man was spray painting a building near the monorail before he was struck, according to police.

SEATTLE — A man that was spray painting a building nearby was struck and killed by the Seattle Center Monorail late Sunday evening, according to police.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said officers responded to a person struck by the monorail just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Denny Way. Officers found an unresponsive man at the scene, but he died later from his injuries in the collision.

Police said video footage of the incident showed the man was spray painting a building adjacent to the tracks before he was struck by the monorail.

Climate Pledge Arena, which was hosting Alicia Keys for a concert on Sunday evening, tweeted just before 10:30 p.m. that the monorail was out of service because of a "safety event." The venue told concertgoers to use the King County Metro 3/4 bus instead of the monorail.

Officials said the monorail returned to service on Monday morning.

The King County Medical Examiner and the SPD are investigating the incident.

