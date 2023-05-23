Man shoots 2 people allegedly trying to steal truck in Lynnwood; 1 dead

One man is dead and a woman is injured after they were shot by a man who claims they were trying to steal his truck.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — One man is dead and a woman is injured after they were shot by a man who claims the two were trying to steal his truck in Lynnwood early Tuesday morning.

The shooting took place near the Best Western Alderwood, and the man called 911 after shooting the two alleged car thieves.

Police are interviewing the shooter and witnesses to determine whether the shooting was lawful or not, and he will be taken back to the station for further questioning in the case.

The vehicle believed to have been driven to the scene by the victims is a stolen vehicle, Lynnwood police confirmed.