A man has serious injuries after being struck by a school bus in Graham around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

There were three kids on the bus, but the students and bus driver were not hurt. The Puyallup School District bus was traveling on Meridian E. near 187th.

The Washington State Patrol said it appears the bus was in a left turn lane and had the right of way. It's unclear why the man was in the middle of the street without a crosswalk.

The man was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries.

Traffic on Meridian E. remains congested during the investigation.