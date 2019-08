SEATTLE — Firefighters rescued a man who fell down a ravine in West Seattle early Tuesday morning.

The man fell down the ravine and got stuck at about 4:00 a.m., according to Seattle Fire. It happened in the 4700 block of 21st Ave. SW in the Delridge neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to bring the man to safety shortly after 3:00 p.m.

It's unclear how the man got trapped.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.