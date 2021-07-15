x
Possible man-made tunnel collapse prompts large emergency response near I-5 in Everett

Units from several agencies responded to the scene including crews from Everett Police, Everett Fire and Washington State Patrol.
Multiple agencies are at the scene of a possible rescue near the I-5 off-ramp to Maple and Pacific in Everett after a man-made tunnel was discovered. Reports indicate the tunnel may have collapsed and a person may be trapped.

EVERETT, Wash. — A report of a collapsed man-made tunnel near I-5 and Pacific Avenue in Everett prompted a large emergency response Thursday morning. 

According to Everett Fire, there was a report that an individual dug a tunnel near the Pacific Avenue off-ramp, which then reportedly caved in or collapsed Thursday morning. 

Crews started responding to the scene just before 9 a.m.

At 10:20 a.m., Everett Fire tweeted they estimate the tunnel is three feet deep and eight feet across as crews continue to remove dirt. 

Units from the Everett Police Department, Everett Fire, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) as well as multiple other fire agencies were on scene.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews were performing a technical rescue, but it was unconfirmed if anyone was trapped inside. 

WSP Trooper Oliphant said that the tunnel was dug underneath the off-ramp and had partially caved in.

The northbound off-ramp to Pacific Avenue is closed while crews continue working, according to WSDOT. 

There is no estimated time for reopening. 

