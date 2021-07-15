Possible man-made tunnel collapse prompts large emergency response near I-5 in Everett

Units from several agencies responded to the scene including crews from Everett Police, Everett Fire and Washington State Patrol.

EVERETT, Wash. — A report of a collapsed man-made tunnel near I-5 and Pacific Avenue in Everett prompted a large emergency response Thursday morning.

According to Everett Fire, there was a report that an individual dug a tunnel near the Pacific Avenue off-ramp, which then reportedly caved in or collapsed Thursday morning.

Crews started responding to the scene just before 9 a.m.

At 10:20 a.m., Everett Fire tweeted they estimate the tunnel is three feet deep and eight feet across as crews continue to remove dirt.

Work continues to remove the dirt. Estimation of the tunnel currently is approximately 3 feet down and 8 feet long. Again, this is an estimation at this time. pic.twitter.com/S27U27Rttk — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) July 15, 2021

Units from the Everett Police Department, Everett Fire, Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) as well as multiple other fire agencies were on scene.

As of 9:30 a.m., crews were performing a technical rescue, but it was unconfirmed if anyone was trapped inside.

WSP Trooper Oliphant said that the tunnel was dug underneath the off-ramp and had partially caved in.

There was a tunnel dug under the off ramp to Pacific. The tunnel is partially caved in and Everett Fire is on scene assessing — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) July 15, 2021

The northbound off-ramp to Pacific Avenue is closed while crews continue working, according to WSDOT.

Here's a visual. The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Pacific Ave. is closed and there is no ETA on when it reopen while emergency crews are on scene. https://t.co/Uzd60gqZ4w pic.twitter.com/5Iphu0gnKd — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 15, 2021