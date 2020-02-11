Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Puyallup

A man wanted for felony assault was killed in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in Puyallup.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Puyallup Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 1700 block of Kilt Court.

According to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT), a Buckley police officer was attempting to make contact with a man wanted in a felony assault and felony harassment incident that happened earlier in the day in the city of Carbonado.

The Buckley officer was being assisted by a Puyallup police officer and at least two Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies.

According to the PCFIT, the officers encountered the man in the road near the residence and shots were fired. It is currently unknown which officer fired the fatal shot.

Officers requested medical aid and immediately provided life-saving measures, police said. The man died at the scene. No officers were injured.

The PCFIT, which is comprised of members from multiple different law enforcement agencies in Pierce County, is investigating.

The officers and deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, per department policy.