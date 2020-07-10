Man killed in Lynwood mobile home fire

Two other people in the residence were able to escape and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A man has died after a mobile home fire caught fire in Lynnwood Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3800 block of 164th Street SW around 11:20 p.m. South County Fire said the mobile home was “engulfed in flames” when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby mobile homes. The blaze was under control within 20 minutes, South County Fire said.

Two other people in the residence, a man and a woman, were able to escape and called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

South County Fire said the mobile home is a total loss. The Red Cross responded and is helping the two residents that were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other information is available at this time.